Blackhawks reacquire Andrew Shaw in trade with Canadiens

Andrew Shaw, then a center for the Blackhawks, celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in 2015. (Chris O'Meara)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks have reacquired pesky forward Andrew Shaw in a deal with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Blackhawks traded second- and seventh-round picks in next year's draft and a third-rounder in 2021 to the Canadiens for Shaw and a seventh-rounder in 2021.

Shaw was selected by Chicago in the fifth round in 2011 and spent his first five seasons with the Blackhawks, helping them win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He was traded to the Canadiens in June 2016.

The 27-year-old Shaw had 19 goals and a career-high 28 assists in 63 games last season. He is signed through the 2021-22 season with an average annual value of $3.9 million.

Chicago has been active this offseason after missing the playoffs for the second straight year. It also acquired defensemen Olli Maatta and Calvin de Haan in a pair of trades.

The trade was announced Sunday.
