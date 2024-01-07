Charlotte hosts Chicago on home slide

Chicago Bulls (16-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to break its four-game home losing streak with a victory over Chicago.

The Hornets are 7-16 in conference games. Charlotte is 0-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 11-15 in conference play. Chicago allows 111.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The Hornets average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow (13.9). The Bulls average 11.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Hornets give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 104-91 in the last matchup on Jan. 6. Coby White led the Bulls with 22 points, and Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Rozier is averaging 23.7 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bulls. White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 101.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 106.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Mark Williams: day to day (back).

Bulls: Alex Caruso: day to day (cervical), Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle), Torrey Craig: out (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.