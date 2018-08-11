Chicago Wolves to celebrate 25th anniversary

The Chicago Wolves are gearing up for their 25th anniversary season.Over the past quarter century, the team has won four league championships, six conference titles and more than 1,000 games.Chicago Wolves General Manager Wendell Young visited ABC7 Chicago to discuss the team's upcoming 25th anniversary celebration and the installation of goalie masks celebrating the team along the Magnificent Mile.The season kick-off celebration is Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Pioneer Court on Michigan Avenue. Admission is free.