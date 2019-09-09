Chicago Cubs call up prospect Nico Hoerner with Javy Baez, Addison Russell injured, ESPN reports

The move to call up Hoerner, 22, comes with shortstops Javy Baez and Addison Russell dealing with injuries.
In 70 games at Double A Tennessee, Hoerner hit .284 with three home runs, 22 RBI and a .344 on-base percentage. He was the Cubs first round draft pick in 2018, getting selected 24th overall.
Good (early) morning from San Diego. Cubs calling up their first round pick in 2018, Nico Hoerner, as first mentioned by @JonHeyman and @PWSullivan. He’ll play SS as Russell is in concussion protocol and Baez is seeing a hand specialist today. Will discuss on ESPN 1000 at 10 CT.— Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) September 9, 2019
Baez, 26, is seeing a hand specialist Monday after suffering a hairline fracture in his left thumb and potentially could miss the rest of the regular season.
Russell was hit in the face by a fastball Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers and is in concussion protocol.
The Cubs are in San Diego, where they will take on the Padres Monday night.