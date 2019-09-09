Sports

Chicago Cubs call up prospect Nico Hoerner with Javy Baez, Addison Russell injured, ESPN reports

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs are promoting infield prospect Nico Hoerner to the Major League club, ESPN Chicago's Jesse Rogers reports.

The move to call up Hoerner, 22, comes with shortstops Javy Baez and Addison Russell dealing with injuries.

In 70 games at Double A Tennessee, Hoerner hit .284 with three home runs, 22 RBI and a .344 on-base percentage. He was the Cubs first round draft pick in 2018, getting selected 24th overall.



Baez, 26, is seeing a hand specialist Monday after suffering a hairline fracture in his left thumb and potentially could miss the rest of the regular season.

Russell was hit in the face by a fastball Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers and is in concussion protocol.

The Cubs are in San Diego, where they will take on the Padres Monday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago cubs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 18, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Police search for shooter after mother, 31, killed in Dolton
34 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Amazon plans nationwide job fairs, including in Chicago
Rope resembling a noose found near elementary school
Show More
Missing McHenry County teen found dead, police say
1 dead after rollover crash on Edens Expressway in Skokie
Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce Uber expansion Monday
Parents sentenced in Wis. girl's torture
Chicago AccuWeather: Light rain early Monday
More TOP STORIES News