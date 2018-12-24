SPORTS

Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber announces engagement to girlfriend Paige Hartman

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber, left, celebrates alongside teammate Jon Jay after hitting a three-run home run in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber and his girlfriend Paige Hartman announced Monday on social media that they are engaged.

Schwarber tweeted Monday morning, "Merry Christmas y'all! I got a early gift!"


Hartman posted on Instagram, "Christmas came early last night! Such a perfect night! I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend!!"



The Cubs posted on Twitter congratulating the newly-engaged couple saying, "Congratulations to @kschwarb12 and @PaigeHartman22 on their engagement!"

According to an
