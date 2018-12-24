Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber announces engagement to girlfriend Paige Hartman

Merry Christmas y’all! I got a early gift! pic.twitter.com/EJGSNCHFGE — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) December 24, 2018

Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber and his girlfriend Paige Hartman announced Monday on social media that they are engaged.Schwarber tweeted Monday morning, "Merry Christmas y'all! I got a early gift!"Hartman posted on Instagram, "Christmas came early last night! Such a perfect night! I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend!!"The Cubs posted on Twitter congratulating the newly-engaged couple saying, "Congratulations to @kschwarb12 and @PaigeHartman22 on their engagement!"According to an