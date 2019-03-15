Sports

Evander Kane, SJ Sharks forward, shares devastating story about expected baby, Eva

Evander Kane speaks to ABC7 before the ESPY's in Los Angeles on July 18, 2018.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane sent a message on social media, talking about how he and his wife lost their daughter, Eva.

"As expecting parents, this past week has broken us," Kane said in an emotional Twitter post.



Eva died at 26 weeks. Kane wrote about how much joy she brought to him and his wife, even for a short time.
"Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time," Kane wrote. "You gave us all, especially your mom and I, something to be incredibly excited about. And though we are devastated that you couldn't stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul."

Kane has been sidelined due to an injury, but did practice with his team Thursday morning.

Here is the full test of Kane's tweet.

"I would like to thank everyone who has reached out to my wife and I during this extremely difficult time.

Over the weekend, our daughter, Eva, at 26 weeks, passed away.

As expecting parents, this past week has broken us.

We've received a ton of support from family and friends, and we truly want to thank them.

We would also like to thank our Sharks Family for their support, compassion, and allowing me to be with my family during this time.

My family and I are heartbroken.

Works cannot express how excited we were to welcome our baby girl into the world and watch her grow.

Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time.

You gave us all, especially your mom and I, something to be incredibly excited about.

And though we are devastated that you couldn't stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul.

Your spirit will give us strength, your love will give us comfort.

We will love you forever."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportscaliforniahockeyparentingbabysan jose sharksfamilyus worldnhl
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
EF-0 tornado touched down in Lowell, Ind. Thursday, NWS confirms
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
Chicago area mosques on alert after New Zealand attacks
Tech companies scramble to remove New Zealand shooting video
Tomahawk steak baked in mountain of salt at Chicago's Travelle
Show More
Vintage Cadillac falls through floor minutes after man parked it
Man discovers never-released Nintendo game
Fermilab breaks ground on new particle accelerator
Missing boy's parents arrested for child abuse
CTA employee stabbed at Roosevelt Red Line station
More TOP STORIES News