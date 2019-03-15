Evander Kane, SJ Sharks forward, shares devastating story about expected baby, Eva

A message from my family and I pic.twitter.com/q8sPXQkWh8 — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) March 14, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane sent a message on social media, talking about how he and his wife lost their daughter, Eva."As expecting parents, this past week has broken us," Kane said in an emotional Twitter post.Eva died at 26 weeks. Kane wrote about how much joy she brought to him and his wife, even for a short time."Eva, you have been the absolute biggest blessing of our lives and we are so grateful for all the joy you brought us in such a short amount of time," Kane wrote. "You gave us all, especially your mom and I, something to be incredibly excited about. And though we are devastated that you couldn't stay with us longer, your mom and I will always cherish the time we had with your beautiful soul."Kane has been sidelined due to an injury, but did practice with his team Thursday morning.Here is the full test of Kane's tweet.