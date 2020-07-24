'Boys of Summer' hit the field for Chicago White Sox, Cubs 2020 season Opening Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you cheer for the Cubs or the White Sox, there's something to smile about because finally baseball is officially back in Chicago Friday night.It won't be a typical opener for either team, with no fans in the stands due to COVID-19.In Bridgeport, fans were hungry for baseball as they grabbed classic ballpark eats about as close to Guaranteed Rate Field as White Sox fans can get ahead of the Friday night opener."We're in a weird situation right now. We got to make everything as normal as possible," said Josh Kalamotousakis, a White Sox fan.Even though fans cannot be in the stands, Kalamotousakis still took the day off from work."I'm going to fire up the grill in the backyard and get some beers going too," he said.There was no big party at the Sox's park, which sat eerily empty Friday.Not far away, 33rd Street shut down and expanded the outdoor seating at neighborhood taps like Cork and Kerry at the Park."Think it's great they let us close the street down and get some people together from the neighbor and hopefully enjoy Sox win tonight," said Joe Micetich the manager at Cork & Kerry at the Park.Nine-year-old Armando Macias wandered around outside of the bleachers decked out in his Cubbies gear with his dad and sister in Wrigleyville."Love the game missing the game," one fan said.No one was hawking tickets or peanuts in the now mostly empty streets. The crowds were silenced by social distancing with the buss missing from bar patios."I can't believe how empty it is. You don't get the same feeling that you usually get on Opening Day," said Jeff Zawacki, a Cubs fan.Those lucky enough to snag a Wrigley rooftop seat might think differently since they will have a bird's eye view of the diamond.Many Chicago baseball fans are likely seeing Opening Day though new eyes."It's really weird," he said.The Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers and the Sox will welcome the Twins to town.Both teams will play 60 game schedules against teams from the central division in the American and National leagues.The Cubs will be airing all of their games this season on the Marquee Network, which secured a last-minute deal Friday with Comcast to carry games, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.The White Sox will get underway at 7:05 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field, with Lucas Giolito starting on the mound for the Sox and Jose Berrios starting for the Twins.The Cubs will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at 6 p.m. at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks gets the nod as the Opening Day starter for the Cubs, with Brandon Woodruff starting for the Brewers.Before the MLB season got underway on Thursday, MLB and the MLB Players Association announced an expanded playoffs for this season.Sixteen teams will make the postseason, up from 10 previously. The first and second place teams in each division will make the playoffs along with two wild card spots in each league.