ORLANDO, Fla. (WLS) -- A golfer in Florida was unfazed by a reptile friend who stopped by the course.Professional wakeboarder Steel Lafferty was playing a round of golf in Orlando this week when a 7-foot-long alligator strolled nearby.Lafferty, who posted about the incident on Instagram, said he's used to gators in the water. He said he was so focused on his shot that he just ignored the animal.Lafferty even made par.The reptile walked about 100 yards before diving into a lake.