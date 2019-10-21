Sports

Former Bears kicker Cody Parkey doinks extra point off goalpost in Titans-Chargers game

Tennessee Titans kicker Cody Parkey reacts to missing an extra point by hitting the right upright against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Cody Parkey is clanging kicks off goalposts again.

The Tennessee Titans kicker missed an extra point in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a miss reminiscent of his struggles last season while kicking for the Chicago Bears. Parkey missed a handful of important kicks for Chicago last season, including an infamous "double-doink" against Philadelphia in the playoffs on a field goal attempt that would have given the Bears the lead in the final seconds.

The Bears cut Parkey in the offseason. He landed a job in Tennessee with after the Titans placed Ryan Succop on injured reserve.

The Titans lead the Chargers 16-13 late in the third quarter.
