IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order allowing CPS cross country sectional participation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois High School Association has filed an appeal Tuesday in response to a temporary restraining order that was granted last week allowing cross country athletes to participate in sectional meets over the weekend.IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson released a statement that said:The CPS cross country runners barely made it to the starting line of sectionals Saturday after the IHSA forbade them from practicing during the teachers strike. However, a Cook County judge overruled the organization's procedures by granting an order that allowed athletes from Jones College Prep and five other schools to compete anyways.Jones College Prep filed an emergency injunction after the IHSA prohibited them from practicing during the strike. Cross country runners already missed the opportunity to compete in regional meets at the end of October.Jones College Prep and the other schools argued that they should get special compensation because the strike was a circumstance out of their control. They said they worked hard and should be able to qualify for college scholarships and advance through to the state competitions.The judge agreed, saying the IHSA's policy was too vague and that it would cause irreparable harm to students to miss sectional meets Saturday.By rule, not competing in the regionals disqualifies the teams from advancing in state tournaments. The judge waived that rule just hours before Saturday's race.Nearly a dozen CPS runners qualified for the state meet individually.Mather High School qualified as a team.Jones College Prep boys cross country has three runners heading to Peoria next weekend.Their coach, Andrew Aldemann, is proud his athletes stuck it out and fought for what was right."One of the first times walking away from a meet where we didn't have our best day, but still ecstatic to see them out there," Aldemann said.Although runners were turned down in court repeatedly, the IHSA has already approved 19 CPS football teams to compete in playoffs Saturday.Simeon High School was granted an exception by IHSA to be able to compete in their post-season despite the strike."They did it for football and volleyball and you shrug your shoulders and wonder why not cross country," Sterling said.Athletes from all sports hope the IHSA will take a close look at their rules and allow flexibility for all of the teams."Why is an exception made for football teams to compete when it's not made for individual sports, like cross country," Judge Cohen said. "You're cherry-picking who you waive policies for."Last week the IHSA issued a statement saying: