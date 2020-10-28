EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6777999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some high school athletes are once again bringing their fight to the governor's door, calling on him to loosen restrictions and let them play.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois High School Association announced Wednesday they will allow girls and boys basketball teams to compete as scheduled this winter.The decision is in conflict with guidance released by the governor's office Tuesday that deems basketball a high-risk sport and that teams should not compete."If there is a difference of opinion, I prefer to err on the side of health and safety," Gov. JB Pritzker said.The IHSA said it will be up to the individual districts to determine if their teams will play. Any teams that do compete will be required to wear masks the entire time."We've told school districts what the rules are, and I think they all know," Pritzker said. "So the IHSA may have their views, but school districts know what the rules are, and I think it's unfortunate that they would be probably taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard."The IHSA already announced rules changes allowing certain athletes to compete for both their school and independent competitions simultaneously because of the COVID-19 pandemic.The IHSA says teens competing in the spring 2021 season - that's football, boys soccer and girls volleyball - will be able to play for non-school teams at the same time during the season from February 15 to May 1.IHSA's summer 2021 season includes baseball softball track and field girls soccer boys volleyball lacrosse and boys tennis.Those athletes will be allowed to play for school and non-school teams at the same time starting June 4.