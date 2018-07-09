SPORTS

Jose Abreu from White Sox, Jon Lester, Willson Contreras, Javy Baez from Cubs named to All Star teams

Chicago Cubs' Jon Lester throws during the eighth inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The line-up for this year's MLB All-stars mid-summer classic next week has been announced.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu will join Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, pitcher Jon Lester and infielder Javy Baez.

Abreu is the first White Sox player selected by the fans to start in the All Star Game since Frank Thomas in 1996. It will be his second All Star Game appearance.

Lester was named an All Star for the fifth time in his career. Baez and Contreras made the team for the first time in their careers.

The All-Star Game is next week on Tuesday in Washington D.C.
