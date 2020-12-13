Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois football news: Lovie Smith out as head coach after 5 seasons at U of I helm

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- University of Illinois' football program fired head coach Lovie Smith Sunday with one game left in its ninth consecutive losing season.

Smith led the Illini program for five seasons, the university said in a tweet Sunday morning.



He will not coach the team during its final game of the season.

The Big Ten is scheduling one more game for its teams next week, but the opponents for the teams not playing for the conference title had not yet been revealed.

After Saturday's 28-10 loss to Northwestern, in five seasons Smith compiled a 17-39 overall record and 10-33 in the Big Ten, including a 2-5 mark in 2020.

The Illini made one postseason appearance under Smith, losing 35-20 to California in the Redbox Bowl in 2019. They were 6-4 last season after a thrilling comeback victory at Michigan State, but then dropped their last three games.

The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics will launch a national search to look for Smith's successor.

He was hired on in 2016, as Illinois' first Black head coach, and received a two-year extension through 2023 in 2018.

According to his last contract extension, Smith will be paid $2 million as he's pushed out the door by U of I, on top of a $5 million salary for this season. That is a 2020 total income of $7 million.

Smith also coached for the Chicago Bears.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
