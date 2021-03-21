Loyola Ramblers upsets 1st seed Fighting Illini in 2nd round of NCAA men's tournament in first match up since 1963

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10424235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fully-vaccinated Sister Jean is in Indianapolis this week to cheer on her Loyola Ramblers in the NCAA tournament.

CHICAGO (WLS) --faced off in the NCAA men's basketball tournament Sunday.The Ramblers defeated the Fighting Illini 71-58 in the second round of the tournament and became the first team to move on to the Sweet 16.All-American Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois scored just nine points, well below his 20.6 points per game average. Kofi Cockburn led all scorers with 21 points.Loyola's Cameron Krutwig led all scorers with 19 points and added 12 rebounds. Chicago natives Lucas Williamson and Marquise Kennedy both added 14 points.Illinois, the Big Ten tournament champions, was the first seed in the Midwest. The team defeated Drexel 78-49 in the first round.Eight-seed Loyola took down Georgia Tech 71-60 in the first round of the tournament."I think it's great for Illinois basketball. I mean you got two ranked teams going at it. It's been a basketball-passionate state. I know the city of Chicago is, and I know Champaign is, and to see that, going for a ticket for the Sweet 16. I know there'll be a lot of eyes in basketball at the forefront, not only in the state, but in the country," said Porter Moser, Loyola head coach."It's very easy to get wrapped up in the storylines. I don't I have to look it at from a basketball perspective of, you know, next game. It's great for our state. I think it speaks volume for their program and the job Porter's done. It can't be anything but great for the state," said Brad Underwood, Illinois head coach.Now the Ramblers and the Fighting Illini face off as two hometown teams for Chicago and Illinois. The last time the two teams faced off in the tournament was in 1963."I watched Loyola's run, you know when they made it to the Final Four and the year before that. I always, you know, root for Chicago teams. No matter whoever is in the tournament, you know, if it's anyone close to home, I always root for them," said Ayo Dosunmu."It's been a lot of excitement. The guys, including myself, we're all ready for it. Even I had trouble sleeping just because I'm so amped up, and so much like the other guys. We're all ready for it. It's going to be a good game," said Keith Clemons, Loyola guard.