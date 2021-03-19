march madness

NCAA Tournament 2021: U of I, Loyola Chicago both win 1st round of March Madness, will face-off in round 2

U of I, Loyola could meet in 2nd round if both win Friday
By , and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NCAA Tournament first-round tipped off Friday with both the University of Illinois Fighting Illini and the Loyola Ramblers in action.

The Illini lived up to their top seed ranking as they beat 16 seed Drexel 78-49 Friday. The Ramblers also won their first round game 71-60 against Georgia Tech.

CHECK THIS OUT: Giant March Madness bracket on IN hotel is world's largest
EMBED More News Videos

You won't be able to miss the NCAA bracket picks here: This Indianapolis hotel shows off for March Madness.



Now, both teams will face off in the second round of the tournament Sunday.

Illinois claimed the top seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket and where Loyola is also located.

Make your 2021 March Madness bracket: Join the ESPN Tournament Challenge

The Illini went 23-6 in the regular season and won the Big Ten Tournament. They are led by guard Ayo Dosunmu of Morgan Park High School.

NCAA Tournament predictions from ABC7 Eyewitness Morning News

It is the Ramblers' first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018, when they made a surprise run to the Final Four. They went 24-4 on their way to first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. They are led be seniors Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, who were both a part of Loyola's 2018 run.

Sister Jean, 101, will also be in Indianapolis to cheer the Ramblers on.

Sister Jean, 101, will also be in Indianapolis to cheer the Ramblers on. She posted her bracket Thursday night and sent out a community message.



She posted her bracket Thursday night and sent out a community message.

"Continue to cheer loudly, have a virtual watch party, and help bring us all together," she said. "We need each other to succeed.

EMBED More News Videos

Sister Jean, 101, will also be in Indianapolis to cheer the Ramblers on. She posted her bracket Thursday night and sent out a community message.



For the first time this year, she'll be able to deliver the pregame prayer in-person.

"Now that we have this special event, during a different time, make the most of it and if together, virtually enjoy every bit of it," she said.

RELATED: Sister Jean, 101, cheers on her beloved Loyola Ramblers at 'The Big Dance' in Indianapolis

To say both fan bases have big Hoop Dreams is an under statement.

This team is just dang fun to watch...so the Madness, as it relates to the Illini, is definitely here," said Kurt Hansen, Chicago Illini Club president.

"We're hoping to make it far," said Loyola student Tiara Guider. "I know some of us we really wanna play the Illini but yeah we're really proud."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmarch madnessloyola ramblersncaacollege basketballillinois fighting illinimarch madnessu.s. & worlduniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARCH MADNESS
NCAA women's weight room looks very different from men's
Weighty issue: Inequity raised in women's, men's tourneys
IL sports gambling law restricts locals from wagering on in-state teams
March Madness: How to join the ESPN Tournament Challenge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loretto Hospital CEO reprimanded for vaccinating 200 at suburban church
President Biden trips on stairs boarding Air Force One
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion
NCAA women's weight room looks very different from men's
Portage Park woman provides essentials to neighbors with her Treasure Box Program
White House staffers resign, work remotely after past marijuana use exposed
Downtown retailers work to bring shoppers back one year after pandemic lockdown
Show More
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
Meeting Chicago's 15-year-old "Vaccine Angel"
IL reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Would-be North Austin robber shot while holding up armored truck: CPD
Chicago Weather: Clear and chilly
More TOP STORIES News