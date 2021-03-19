NCAA Tournament 2021: U of I, Loyola Chicago both win 1st round of March Madness, will face-off in round 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10426296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> You won't be able to miss the NCAA bracket picks here: This Indianapolis hotel shows off for March Madness.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The NCAA Tournament first-round tipped off Friday with both the University of Illinois Fighting Illini and the Loyola Ramblers in action.The Illini lived up to their top seed ranking as they beat 16 seed Drexel 78-49 Friday. The Ramblers also won their first round game 71-60 against Georgia Tech.Now, both teams will face off in the second round of the tournament Sunday.Illinois claimed the top seed in the Midwest Region of the bracket and where Loyola is also located.The Illini went 23-6 in the regular season and won the Big Ten Tournament. They are led by guard Ayo Dosunmu of Morgan Park High School.It is the Ramblers' first NCAA tournament appearance since 2018, when they made a surprise run to the Final Four. They went 24-4 on their way to first place in the Missouri Valley Conference. They are led be seniors Cameron Krutwig and Lucas Williamson, who were both a part of Loyola's 2018 run.Sister Jean, 101, will also be in Indianapolis to cheer the Ramblers on.She posted her bracket Thursday night and sent out a community message."Continue to cheer loudly, have a virtual watch party, and help bring us all together," she said. "We need each other to succeed.For the first time this year, she'll be able to deliver the pregame prayer in-person."Now that we have this special event, during a different time, make the most of it and if together, virtually enjoy every bit of it," she said.To say both fan bases have big Hoop Dreams is an under statement.This team is just dang fun to watch...so the Madness, as it relates to the Illini, is definitely here," said Kurt Hansen, Chicago Illini Club president."We're hoping to make it far," said Loyola student Tiara Guider. "I know some of us we really wanna play the Illini but yeah we're really proud."