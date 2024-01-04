Rozier, Hornets take on the Bulls

Charlotte Hornets (8-24, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-21, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Bulls host the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference action Friday.

The Bulls have gone 10-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago has a 9-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 7-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 5-18 record against teams over .500.

The Bulls are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 49.7% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 14.1 per game the Bulls allow.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Hornets 111-100 in their last matchup on Dec. 7. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 29 points, and Gordon Hayward led the Hornets with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is shooting 46.3% and averaging 22.4 points for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Terry Rozier is averaging 24.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Miles Bridges is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 103.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (foot), Nikola Vucevic: out (groin), Zach LaVine: out (foot), Onuralp Bitim: out (nose), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

Hornets: Frank Ntilikina: out (leg), LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Mark Williams: day to day (back).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.