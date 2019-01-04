Waddle's World: Chicago Bears head to playoffs against Eagles

In this week's "Waddle's World," Former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle predicted the score of the Eagles-Bears game on Sunday, and assessed how the Bears look going into the playoffs.
WATCH: Bears look strong heading into playoffs
The game starts at 3:40 p.m. Sunday and will be at Soldier Field in Chicago.
