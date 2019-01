Waddle's World: Chicago Bears head to playoffs against Eagles

EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 sports anchor Mark Giangreco and Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle discuss how the Bears look going into the playoffs.

The Bears will open the playoff season with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champs.In this week's "Waddle's World," Former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle predicted the score of the Eagles-Bears game on Sunday, and assessed how the Bears look going into the playoffs.The game starts at 3:40 p.m. Sunday and will be at Soldier Field in Chicago.