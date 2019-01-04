CHICAGO BEARS

Waddle's World: Chicago Bears head to playoffs against Eagles

Former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle predicts the score of the Bears-Eagles game on Sunday.

The Bears will open the playoff season with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champs.

In this week's "Waddle's World," Former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle predicted the score of the Eagles-Bears game on Sunday, and assessed how the Bears look going into the playoffs.
ABC7 sports anchor Mark Giangreco and Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle discuss how the Bears look going into the playoffs.



The game starts at 3:40 p.m. Sunday and will be at Soldier Field in Chicago.

