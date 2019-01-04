SPORTS

Chicago Bears installing ice sculptures across city ahead of playoff game against Philadelphia Eagles

The Chicago Bears are back in the playoffs and Friday they're making sure everyone knows it!

The Chicago Bears are back in the playoffs and Friday they're making sure everyone knows it!

The Bears are installing new ice sculptures around the city Friday.

The location are:


  • The Bears Head Ice Sculpture: CDW Plaza (120 S. Riverside Plaza),


  • The Monsters of the Midway Ice Sculpture:Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave.),


  • The Bear Down Emoji Ice Sculpture: Wrigley Field Park,

  • Da Bears Ice Sculpture: Millennium Park Wrigley Square (Corner of Randolph and Michigan).


The sculptures are being created and installed by Nadeau's Ice Sculptures.

The Bears will take on the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field Sunday at 3:40 p.m.
