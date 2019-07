World Wiffle Ball Championship brings friendly competition to Midlothian for its 40th year

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Spend some time with your inner child this weekend at the 40th Annual World Wiffle Ball Championship. There are 59 teams from 12 states registered to participate in this year's festivities.Each participating team is guaranteed to play in four round-robin games on Saturday with the opportunity to qualify for the single-elimination tournament on Sunday, July 21st.Proceeds from the tournament benefit South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights.Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2019Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pmSunday: 9:00am - 1:00pmChampionship Game begins at 1:00pmMemorial Park, MidlothianFor more details visit https://worldwiffleball.org/