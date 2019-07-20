MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Spend some time with your inner child this weekend at the 40th Annual World Wiffle Ball Championship. There are 59 teams from 12 states registered to participate in this year's festivities.
Each participating team is guaranteed to play in four round-robin games on Saturday with the opportunity to qualify for the single-elimination tournament on Sunday, July 21st.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit South Suburban Humane Society in Chicago Heights.
Event Information: World Wiffle Ball Championship
When: Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2019
Time: Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 9:00am - 1:00pm
Championship Game begins at 1:00pm
Where: Memorial Park, Midlothian
For more details visit https://worldwiffleball.org/
World Wiffle Ball Championship brings friendly competition to Midlothian for its 40th year
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News