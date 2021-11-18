porch pirate

St. Charles police looking for woman suspected in 2 porch package thefts

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- St. Charles police are looking for a woman they say stole packages off two porches in separate incidents.

The first incident happened on Nov. 3 at about 2 p.m., when a woman took a package from a porch in the 300-block of South 7th Street, according to police. The theft was captured on the home's surveillance video.

Then on Nov. 12 around 1 p.m. police said surveillance video caught the same woman removing a package from a porch at a home in the 500-block of Wing Lane.

The suspect is described as a white woman wearing white flip-flops who is driving a black or dark-colored 4-door sedan. Police are not sure of the make and model of the car.

If you have any information on who this woman is, St. Charles police ask you call them at 630-377-4435.
