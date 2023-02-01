Police to give update on November shooting involving St Johns, off-duty Hammond officers

A northwest Indiana police officer accused of shooting at a car driven by an off-duty officer.is on paid leave.

ST. JOHN, Ind. (WLS) -- Police in St. Johns, Indiana, are expected to provide an update Wednesday on a November shooting involving an on-duty police officer who allegedly opened fire on an off-duty Hammond police officer.

Officials said the St. Johns officer was "checking on an abandoned, unoccupied suspicious vehicle" near West 93rd Avenue and Cline Avenue on November 29, 2023, and as he was standing in the shoulder of the lane, the officer claims a car nearly struck him.

At the time, St. John police said the officer feared for his life and opened fire on the vehicle, which continued driving past the scene. The officer then chased down the driver and took him into custody.

That driver appears to be an off-duty Hammond police officer. In a Facebook post by Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott, Jr., the mayor said the Hammond officer was on his way to his home in St. John when he saw the St. John officer conducting a traffic stop. The mayor said the Hammond officer moved to the other side of the road to give space when the St. John officer opened fire at him.

The off-duty Hammond officer was uninjured maintained he did nothing wrong, McDermott said.

"Police officers, like the St. John officer who decided to use deadly force in this case, are a danger to society and don't deserve to wear the badge of #Hoosier Law Enforcement," McDermott said in a Facebook post following the incident.

The Hammond Police Department confirmed the account of events in the mayor's Facebook post.

ABC7 had reached out to the St. John Police Department for comment but did not hear back.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed the officer-involved shooting and said they were investigating.