St. Josaphat car parade honors teachers who made in-person learning possible

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saint Josaphat Elementary School in Lincoln Park held a surprise, socially-distanced car parade to honor the three dozen teachers and staff members who made in-person learning possible this year for students.

The Shannon Rovers, local police officers and even Santa Claus joined in the fun, making a special appearance parading down the street with his trusty elves.

The school said it has safely taught in person since August, with a limited number of incidents of COVID-19.

"During the handful of positive cases St. Josaphat experienced, the school followed a clear process which included an operational response to have impacted students or teachers switch to e-learning and provide a communication response to ensure all internal and external stakeholders had the proper information and felt safe continuing to keep kids in school," the school said in a press release.

School officials added that wearing masks and having temperature checks have been a regular part of the morning process that kids quickly adapted to.
