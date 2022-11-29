Saint Leonard's Ministries celebrates 25 years of Saint Andrews Court helping formerly incarcerated

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saint Leonard's Ministries is celebrating its 25th anniversary of Saint Andrew's Court.

The organization houses formerly incarcerated men and helps prepare them for what's next:

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Alderman Walter Burnett were at Tuesday's rededicating event. Saint Leonard's provides transitional housing for men and women leaving prison and helps them return to the workforce, to the community and to their families.

"Residents in CHA units can stay as long as they like, ensuring they have enough time to get back on their feet and contributing to their communities and city in a productive and fulfilling way," Lightfoot said.

"When you look at Saint Andrew's Court, it's a building that is dedicated to providing safe, clean, affordable housing for individuals who are coming home that do not have to face the barriers in which society places on us," David Rosa with Saint Leonard Ministries said.

This is one-of a kind housing in Chicago. Mayor Lightfoot also announced a $6 million pilot to provide a full year of housing support as well as job placement for returning residents coming next year.

The organization also received over a million dollars in grants to help provide more beds and more housing programs.