LG's Bar & Kitchen hosting 2-week celebration of events and festivities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you feeling the luck of the Irish? Do you want some shepherd's pie?
The LG's Bar & Kitchen executive chef, Jose Morales stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness to talk about getting everyone geared up for a 'Sham-rockin' St. Patrick's Day. Morales spoke about specials and events happening at the Old Town neighborhood restaurant. Staffers are offering two-week celebration of specials and festivites until March 17th.
Upcoming Events & Details
Friday, March 15: Kick-off Party Join LG's Bar & Kitchen for the ultimate St. Patrick's Day kickoff party. From 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM there will be Irish-inspired dishes, followed by a live DJ starting at 9:00 PM. Kickstart the festivities with refreshing green beer to set the tone for an unforgettable weekend.
Saturday, March 16: Parade Day Don't miss out on the excitement of St. Patrick's Day Parade Day festivities! Secure your tickets now for a thrilling event at LG's Bar & Kitchen. Choose from General Admission Ticket ($33.33), offering three drink tickets featuring a range of beverages, or upgrade to the GA Ticket + Food Buffet ($45) for access to the food buffet, available from 9:00 AM to noon. Purchase ticket here.
Sunday, March 17: St. Patrick's Day (Hair of the Dog Brunch) Continue the celebration with Irish-themed brunch offerings, including Hot Pocket (Corned Beef and Breakfast), Corned Beef Hush Puppies, Irish Whiskey Cinnamon Roll, Irish Breakfast Skillet, and Corned Beef & Cabbage. After 2:00 PM, lunch and dinner will feature Irish-themed dinner specials, including Corned Beef Hot Pocket, Corned Beef Hush Puppies, Shepherd's Pie, and Potato & Leek Soup.
