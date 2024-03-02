Party with purpose at Chicago's largest St. Patrick's Day party

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, March 2, 2024 5:51PM
Chicago's largest and longest running Saint Patrick's Day party, the Forever Green Party is happening March 8 at Theater on the Lake.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready to dance the night away at one of Chicago's largest and longest running Saint Patrick's Day celebrations.

The 49th annual Forever Green Party is Friday, March 8, at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N Lake Shore Dr. Chicago, IL 60614. Young Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago is the host for the festivities. The non-profit, volunteer based organization invites people of all ethnic backgrounds to explore the Irish culture, meet new friends in the community, and help support Chicagoland charities.

Forever Green is not only about having fun but it's also an opportunity to give back to local charities. Ninety percent of the proceeds go directly to Almost Home Kids and Cara Chicago.

To purchase tickets visit https://www.youngirish.com/fg

