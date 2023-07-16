St. Sabina welcomes migrant families to Sunday mass

A message of unity and oneness rang out through St. Sabina Church at a migrant mass Sunday morning.

Father Michael Pfleger welcomed refugee families from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela and Colombia to Sunday's holy liturgy. Children from the congregation and migrant children stood side by side.

"I know we live in a segregated city and segregated nation, but this is what glory looks like," Fr. Pfleger said.

Elizabeth Serrano Gomez arrived in Chicago nine months ago from Michocan, Mexico, after her husband was killed. She and her four children came for a better life. Gomez said it's been a blessing. People have been very welcoming and embraced them with open arms.

"Something that we all know that we are one people. People of God, and when we enter into the home of Saint Sabina, that the table of the table of God is open to all of us to worship," said pastor Julie Contreras of United Giving Hope.

As more migrants continue to arrive in Chicago each week, St. Sabina set precedent of opening its doors where all are welcome.

"The only thing that these individuals are guilty of is coming for a better life," Contreras said.

After the service, the migrant families presented the church with a gift and were served lunch from the St. Sabina congregation.