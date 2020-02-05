Street performer seriously injured in CTA Red Line stabbing on Jackson platform, woman in custody

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A street performer was stabbed Tuesday while he was performing in the CTA Red Line station in the Loop.

The incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. at the Jackson Red Line station. Chicago police said a woman in her 30s approached him and began yelling at him with him before grabbing some sort of knife or sharp object and stabbed him several times in the arm.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the woman to confront the man, police said. An amp and broken guitar were left behind after the attack.

The 26-year-old man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition with multiple stab wounds, according to the fire department. He is expected to recover.

The woman was arrested nearby after a witness identified her and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. No charges have yet been filed.

Several Red Line riders said the musician is well-known to those who commute through the Jackson stop. They said they are hoping for a speedy, full recovery.

Red Line trains were standing at the Jackson station for a period of time as police responded. Trains were running with residual delays later Tuesday afternoon, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.



Chicago police did not immediately provide information about the investigation or if anyone is in custody.

RELATED: Alderman, residents want more CTA Red Line safety measures after uptick in violent crime
EMBED More News Videos

Following a recent uptick in violent crime, one of Chicago's aldermen is calling for more safety measures on the CTA Red Line.


The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopstabbingcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News