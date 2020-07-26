Stacey Baca shares her chicken adobo recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for a new recipe to whip up in the kitchen? ABC7's Stacey Baca has a chicken adobo recipe you'll want to try!
She shares a family recipe that is sure to be a new favorite in your household.
STACEY'S CHICKEN ADOBO RECIPE
7-10 Chicken Thighs (Thighs are my favorite for this recipe, but you can use the entire bird.)
1/2 Cup Soy Sauce (If you really love Soy Sauce, you can add a touch more. Beware of the salty flavor, of course.)
1/2 Cup Vinegar (I use apple cider vinegar.)
1 Cup Water
1 Cup Chicken Broth
Bay Leaves 3-6, in my opinion (I use a lot.)
1-2 Whole Onions, chopped, depending if you like a ton or not. We love onions.
Garlic - At least 4-8 cloves crushed
Black Pepper - A hearty amount
No Salt - Soy Sauce provides plenty already.
Throw everything in a pot and simmer for 1.5 hours. Because I love this sauce over white rice, we often double the recipe. For larger groups, of course, triple and quadruple. Be sure to always allow at least 1.5 hours to cook. You can't rush this recipe. Enjoy!
