Starbucks unveils new Halloween drinkware lineup

Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm by releasing Halloween merchandise.

Starbucks is jumping on the Halloween spirit and is giving its customers something to look forward to this fall season.

The coffee giant is out with this year's Halloween drink-ware lineup.

This line-up includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs, and more.

The drink-ware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time, while supplies last.

The items range in prices from $14.95 to $29.95.

For more information, you can visit Starbucks Halloween Drinkware.

