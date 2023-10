Starbucks' lineup of holiday cups unveiled ahead of the holiday season!

Starbucks is already getting a jump on the holiday season.

The coffee chain unveiled this year's lineup of holiday cups.

The cold cups and tumblers are shiny and iridescent, inspired by a winter wonderland.

ALSO SEE: Starbucks is changing its ice 'cubes' to ice 'nuggets'

They will be available on store shelves soon and will cost anywhere from $5 to $28, depending on the size and design.