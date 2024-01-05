Automaker Stellantis not participating in 2024 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Automaker Stellantis will not be at this year's Chicago Auto Show, a company spokesperson said.

Stellantis spokesperson Rick Deneau said, "With a focus on preserving business fundamentals to mitigate the impact of a challenging U.S. automotive market, Stellantis is working to optimize its marketing strategy as it relates to auto shows.

"To be as efficient as possible in our media spend, we are evaluating participation in auto shows on a case-by-case basis, while prioritizing opportunities for consumers to experience our vehicles first-hand.

"Stellantis remains committed to building products customers love, ensuring freedom of mobility for all, and becoming second to none in value creation for its employees and all other stakeholders as outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan."

Brands owned by Stellantis include Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram.

The move means the popular Camp Jeep test track will not be at the show.

This year's Chicago Auto Show will include cars more than two dozen manufacturers.

The Chicago Auto Show runs from February 10-19 at McCormick Place. For more information, visit www.chicagoautoshow.com.