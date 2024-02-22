Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael expected to leave hospital 1 week after being admitted to ICU

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael is expected to leave the hospital and return home Thursday, his family said in an update.

McMichael has been receiving treatment for a MRSA infection and a UTI since being admitted to a hospital last Thursday.

The 66-year-old McMichael went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago.

McMichael was admitted into intensive care on Thursday - a week after being voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame - with a urinary tract infection. The family announced Saturday he had developed MRSA, a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics, and was undergoing a blood transfusion.

His wife, Misty, shared an update on Sunday, saying, "Steve is responding to the antibiotics and his condition is improving... He's one tough guy. He's Mongo, and his DNA is different."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.