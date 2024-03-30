Family seeks answers after father found shot to death in car off I-57 in Country Club Hills

Illinois State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car off I-57, near 175th Street, in Country Club Hills Friday.

COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- A family is left with many unanswered questions after their loved one was found shot to death in his car off Interstate 57 on Friday.

A fun-loving man is how Alicia Johnson will remember her father.

"Just got to tell people to be careful," Johnson said.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a vehicle that ran off the road on northbound I-57 near 175th Street.

When they arrived, officers found 59-year-old Steven Wiggins dead from a gunshot wound.

"Why would you take somebody's life and hurt the family? Because the family is who is hurting at the end," said LaTrina Wiggins, the victim's niece.

Steven's sister, Jacqueline, was the first to receive the call.

"I just totally lost it. It was a pretty hard pill to swallow," Jacqueline said.

LaTrina said Steven was a beloved 20-year building custodian at Stroger Hospital.

His mom wants to know what happened to her child victim

"She was outside and she was banging on the car. And we were like outside, like, 'What's wrong?' And that's when she told us that he had passed," LaTrina said. "They knew him all over the hospital, all over the hospital. I would go somewhere and meet somebody and say. 'Oh, my uncle Steve works there.' They were like, 'Wiggins? Oh we love, Steve.'"

Steven's family is now wondering how he lost his life.

"This had nothing to do with anything he did. It was something selfish that someone else did," Alicia said.

"What happened? Did anybody see anything? Do they know anything?" LaTrina said. "We want answers. His mom wants to know what happened to her child."

Illinois State Police said this is still an open and ongoing investigation. No one is in custody.

