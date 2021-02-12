Stevenson Expressway crash: 2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car plunges 70 feet off I-55 in Chicago, landing on street below

The car was driving inbound on the Stevenson when Illinois State Police said at about 4:15 a.m.it lost control near Ashland Avenue and landed on the street below at Archer Avenue and Robinson Street.
A total of four people were in the car and two people were killed, police said. The Chicago Fire Department said a 21-year-old woman and a man in his 20s were both transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
Police have closed the Ashland northbound ramp to the Stevenson. Police said the car also hit a light tower and knocked out the lights on the Stevenson in both directions between Ashland and the Dan Ryan Expressway.