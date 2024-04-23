1 killed in Stevenson Expressway crash in Woodridge

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a crash on the Stevenson Expressway involving an SUV and a motorcycle Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of I-55 at Woodward Avenue at about 12:44 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

Details were not immediately available on what led up to the crash.

Police are also investigating a separate crash on I-55 between I-355 and Lemont Road, involving a semi-truck and at least three other cars. Police have closed lanes in both directions as they investigate the crashes.

Police have blocked two lanes of I-55 in each direction.