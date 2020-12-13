feed the love

Feed the Love: Help available to those who may be losing stimulus benefits

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Food banks have seen demand double since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security estimated half a million residents could soon lose unemployment benefits if congress does not pass a new federal relief package.

Julie Yurko from the Northern Illinois Food Bank said with federal relief set to expire, more families could need help feeding their families.

She said SNAP benefits are available, but navigating the process can be confusing.

People seeking help can call the food bank's SNAP Hotline at 844-600-SNAP (7627).

The food bank also runs several mobile and pop-up markets for families to receive free groceries.
