Man who stole ambulance, led nearly 80-mile chase tells judge he has depression, anxiety

Benjamin Herrington's bond set at $20K by Grundy County judge
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man accused of leading officers on a wild pursuit through the city and suburbs in a stolen Chicago ambulance appeared in court Wednesday.

Benjamin Herrington, 46, shuffled into the courtroom Wednesday morning shackled and wearing a green jumpsuit.

Herrington addressed the court and asked for a public defender to be assigned to his case and for permission to go stay with his mother in St. Louis, if he's able to post bond.

A Grundy Court judge set bond at $20,000 for Herrington, who is charged with fleeing and eluding police while in possession of a stolen vehicle.

"Once we're able to evaluate all the evidence and see what else happened, additional charges might be added at a future date," Grundy County State's Attorney Jason Helland said.

Shortly after jumping off a Carbondale-bound Amtrak train on Monday afternoon, Herrington was seen on surveillance video driving off in an unattended ambulance parked outside Chinatown's fire station.

After a nearly two-hour, 80-mile chase, Herrington finally pulled over near Dwight, where he was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies.

While the initial theft occurred in Cook County and the arrest was in Livingston, it was Grundy County that took him into custody and is now prosecuting the case.

"What the Illinois courts have ruled is that it's one act, one crime," Helland said, "because it's a continuous act of fleeing and eluding from Cook County, Will, Grundy, then to Livingston County,"

Herrington, who is a licensed Illinois attorney, acknowledged in court that he suffers from depression and general anxiety. He agreed to undergo mental health treatment and take any prescribed medication as a condition of bond.

Stating that he is unemployed and unsure that he will be able to come up with the $2,000 he is required to post, Herrington asked for his case be sped up. His next court date has been set for Thursday morning. If convicted he faces up to seven years in prison, but could also receive probation.
