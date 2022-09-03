WATCH LIVE

13 vehicles stolen last month from Dearborn Homes development, CPD community alert says

All vehicles were locked, parked on street, police say

ByABC 7 Digital Team via WLS logo
24 minutes ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least 13 cars were stolen last month at the Dearborn Homes on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

CPD released a community alert on Saturday for the residents of the Chicago Housing Authority development.

In all of the incidents, an unknown offender somehow breaks into a locked vehicle and takes off with it, according police said. All the stolen vehicles have been parked on the street.

The first incident happened midnight Aug. 3 in the 29-hundred block of South Federal. The most recent incident happened around 6:50 a.m. on Aug. 31, in the 2900 block of South State.

So far, there is no description or information about the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detectives as 312-744-8263.

