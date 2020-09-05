Stone Park fire spreads to 3 apartment buildings, witnesses say

STONE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire spread to three apartment buildings in Stone Park Saturday afternoon.Stone Park firefighters dumped water on the smoldering buildings in the 1800-block of 36th Avenue Saturday afternoon.Three separate three-flat buildings were completely destroyed, witnesses said. Authorities have not yet said if anyone was injured.Crews from neighboring Melrose Park, Schiller Park, Maywood, Bellwood and River Grove also responded to the scene.The cause of the fire is under investigation.