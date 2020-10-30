paintball

Streeterville paintball shooting leaves man hurt, Chicago police say

CTA bus driver shot by paintball gun earlier this week
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot with paintballs Thursday night in Streeterville on the Near North Side.

The 33-year-old was on the sidewalk about 10:20 p.m. in the 400-block of East Illinois Street when he "began feeling something striking him all over the body," according to Chicago police.

The man realized he'd been hit by paintballs and suffered bruising and swelling to his left hand, police said. He declined medical treatment.

He told investigators he didn't see who shot at him, police said.

The incident is the latest in a series of paintball attacks reported throughout the city since last month. There have been more than 200 paintball shootings reported in Chicago in September and October, according to police records obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

RELATED: Paintball attacks targeting Chicago pedestrians surging, doctor warns
EMBED More News Videos

Paintball attacks on pedestrians in Chicago are sending several to the hospital with serious eye injuries.



Typically, eye surgeons at the University of Chicago Medical Center see one paintball-related eye injury every few months. But as a result of this disturbing trend, doctors there said they treated as many as eight patients in one weekend.

Authorities are warning others about a dangerous pattern: Paintball attacks on pedestrians in Chicago have sent several to the hospital with serious eye injuries.

"High-velocity paintball injuries can be severely damaging to eyes, and it will often result in permanent vision loss," said Dr. Hassan Shah, an ophthalmologist at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A CTA bus driver was hit by pellets from a paintball gun and had to be taken to the hospital Monday night.

Last week, a bicyclist was shot with a paintball gun in the 1800-block of West Hubbard Street, police said. In a separate incident, a man who was walking his dog in the West Loop was struck several times when a passing white sedan fired pellets at him.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
