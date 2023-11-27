Community helps stroke survivor rest easy after donation of electric bed

A stroke survivor's prayers were answered with a special donation of an electric bed.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. -- Teacher's aide Marshelle Jones suffered a stroke in March of 2023. It was the start of a long journey to recovery.

She was eventually sent home, but found that the bed she was given was not equipped to meet her needs.

"You don't know how hard it's been for me," she said.

Fortunately, she was introduced to the Guardian Nurses Healthcare Advocates. Mobile Care Coordinator Jen White has been following Jones' story now for months,

"We had petitioned and tried numerous times to get an electric bed," said White. "And we really were not having any luck doing that."

Fortunately, a chance encounter at a dinner event allowed Jones' story to reach the team at Virtua Health.

Jill English, Quality AVP of Virtua Health in Marlton and Voorhees, said it was atypical, but perfect timing.

"We have the ability because Marlton was getting new hospital beds this week, to set aside a bed for her and deliver it," said English.

Thus, a new electric bed arrived at Jones' door. It was equipped with easy-to-use buttons that help her adjust her back and legs.

Jones was over the moon.

"I thank you all for all that you've done for me," she exclaimed.

