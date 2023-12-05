The life and legacy of ESPN anchor Stuart Scott was honored Monday night in New York City at the third annual 'Boo-Yah' celebration.

V Foundation's 3rd annual Boo-Yah! honors the trailblazing legacy of Stuart Scott in NYC

MIDTOWN, New York -- The life and legacy of ESPN anchor Stuart Scott was honored Monday night in New York City.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research hosted its third annual "Boo Yah! A Celebration of Stuart Scott" event at the historic Ziegfeld Ballroom in Midtown, bringing together stars, athletes and champions for cancer research.

Boo-Yah! is an annual event aimed at making a significant impact on the racial disparities in cancer outcomes by funding grants through the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

Scott died 8 years ago after battling cancer, but his legacy continues to thrive through Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

With ESPN's help, the fund, in partnership with the V Foundation, has awarded over $16 million in grants to support groundbreaking cancer research.