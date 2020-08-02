Chicago students march for policy change in schools, universities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Students from across Chicago took to the streets demanding the removal of police from schools and universities.

Thousands gathered in downtown Chicago near State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night, sometimes blocking entire intersections.

Defund the police: What it means and who it will affect
EMBED More News Videos

You've seen the sign and heard the chants, but what does "defund the police" actually mean?



The group, called "Students Strike Back," is also calling for colleges and universities to refuse to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In early July, ICE announces students on visas must leave US or transfer to another college if their schools go online-only. It creates an urgent dilemma for thousands of international students who became stranded in the U.S. last spring after the coronavirus forced their schools to move online. Those attending schools that are staying online must "depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction," according to the guidance.

They also say they are marching for more medical and mental health resources in their communities.

RELATED: Defund police: Some activists call for Chicago Police Department budget cuts, rerouting money to education, social services
EMBED More News Videos

Protesters in Chicago have joined the nationwide chorus calling for police departments to be defunded and to have that money redirected to other social services.



The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopprotestpolice brutalityimmigration
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
$4K reward offered in shooting death of 9-year-old boy on Near North Side
Illinois reports 1,639 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths
Indiana steel plant announces nearly 900 layoffs
Dark Matter Caravanserai focuses on Mexican flavors
24 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
US Marshals put Fyre Festival merchandise up for auction
Teen found in woods 8 days after going missing
Show More
Private prom of 270 students, chaperones investigated after attendees test positive for COVID-19
Negotiators report progress in stimulus bill talks
Thefts reported from boats docked at Burnham Harbor: police
Chicago airports' terminal access now limited to ticketed travelers, employees
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers Sunday
More TOP STORIES News