Chicago students march for policy change in schools, universities

Thousands gathered in downtown Chicago near State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night, sometimes blocking entire intersections.
The group, called "Students Strike Back," is also calling for colleges and universities to refuse to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
In early July, ICE announces students on visas must leave US or transfer to another college if their schools go online-only. It creates an urgent dilemma for thousands of international students who became stranded in the U.S. last spring after the coronavirus forced their schools to move online. Those attending schools that are staying online must "depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction," according to the guidance.
They also say they are marching for more medical and mental health resources in their communities.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.