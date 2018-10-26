Suburban restaurant owner killed in Chicago remembered as 'fun, energetic'

CHICAGO (WLS) --The search for the gunman who killed a suburban restaurant owner in Chicago continues Friday.
Peter Rim owned two restaurants in Lake in the Hills. He was killed Thursday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.
Rim owned several restaurants including El Cochino. He is being described as "wild, fun, energetic and loving."
The 46-year-old, who also owned Bistro Wasabi in north suburban Lake in the Hills, was shot to death at around 6:45 a.m. in the 4100-block of West Diversey Avenue.
Rim was a passenger in a car when police said an SUV pulled up. There was some kind of verbal exchange and Rim was shot in the head through his open passenger-side window.
Rim, who lived in South Barrington, died at Mt. Sinai Hospital.
"It's very, very strange," said Connie Alvarez, the victim's friend. "I'm from Chicago and we see a lot of things on the news and we always think that none of this is actually going to affect us, especially for someone like Peter, who would never hurt a fly."
There are still questions about what exactly happened and what was said when Rim was shot.
Meanwhile, in a social media post from Bistro Wasabi, colleagues say he "affected so many lives here and everyone here misses you so much."
A friend said the shooting was unprovoked and that they didn't know the shooter.