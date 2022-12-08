CT scans of SUE the T. Rex hope to reveal more about dinosaur's famously short arms

University of Chicago Medicine performed a CT scan on the right arm of Sue the T-Rex to create digital models showing range of motion and force.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- University of Chicago Medicine treating what has to be the hospital system's largest patient ever.

Doctors there performed a CT scan on the right arm of Sue the T-Rex Wednesday.

It's part of a study by the Field Museum to learn how T. Rex's use their famously short arms.

RELATED: New Field Museum exhibit lets you smell the breath of Sue the T. Rex

It's not the first time the UChicago Medicine's radiology team has worked with the Field Museum on CT scans of dinosaur fossils, but Sue is certainly their most famous "patient."

The scans will be used to create digital models showing range of motion and force.