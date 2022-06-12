school lunch

Free lunch meals available to west, south suburban students until end of summer break

Free lunches also available to Aurora children through USDA's Summer Food Service Program
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, free lunch meals will be available to students around the city and suburbs until the end of the summer break.

Starting Monday, the Greater Chicago Food Depository will be dropping off meals at locations in their west suburban route.

Berwyn is the first stop at 11:00 a.m. at 6600 West 26th Street, followed by the Justice Park District just after noon. Then, at 1:00 p.m. students can pick up meals at Cicero Public Library. At 2:30 p.m., pick-ups can be made at the Maywood Public Library.

For the south suburban route, meals will be at the Faith United Methodist Church in Dolton starting at 10:45 a.m. Students can also pick up meals at Jirtle Park around noon. Meals will be offered at Smith Park at 1:00 p.m., followed by Lansing Public Library at 2:00 p.m.

Free lunches are also available to children in Aurora through the USDA's Summer Food Service Program.

The Food Bank's "Meals on the Move" will give out boxed meals weekdays at four Aurora parks. There will also be a "Friday Fresh Market" for take-home lunches on the weekend. The program runs through Aug. 12.
