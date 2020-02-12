Arts & Entertainment

'SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical' features 'Queen of Disco' at Nederlander Theatre

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- She's known as the "Queen of Disco," and now more than 20 of Donna Summer's hit songs are featured in a new musical playing in Chicago.

"SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical" is at the James M. Nederlander Theatre for a short time.

Dan'yelle Williamson is a principal cast member. She said the show is set like a concert. It speaks directly to the audience.

The musical tells the story of Summer's life, and the performers hope to give the audience a better idea of Summer as a woman in the music industry, Williamson said.

The show is playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre now through Feb. 23, and is one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets start at $27. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopentertainmenttheater
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News