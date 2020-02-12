'SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical' features 'Queen of Disco' at Nederlander Theatre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- She's known as the "Queen of Disco," and now more than 20 of Donna Summer's hit songs are featured in a new musical playing in Chicago."SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical" is at the James M. Nederlander Theatre for a short time.Dan'yelle Williamson is a principal cast member. She said the show is set like a concert. It speaks directly to the audience.The musical tells the story of Summer's life, and the performers hope to give the audience a better idea of Summer as a woman in the music industry, Williamson said.The show is playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre now through Feb. 23, and is one hour and 40 minutes with no intermission.Tickets start at $27. Visitm for more information.