Pitchfork, Summerfest vaccine requirements released ahead of Sept. festivals

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two popular Midwestern music festivals announced new COVID guidelines this week.

Organizers at Summerfest in Milwaukee released a revised entry protocol policy Tuesday announcing that those attending the lakeside festival will need proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. The Summerfest website says either a PCR or rapid test is acceptable.

The annual concert runs Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18. Last month, Lollapalooza, the giant music festival on Chicago's lakefront, put in place restrictions similar to those Summerfest announced.

Chicago's Pitchfork, which goes from Sept. 9 through 12 in Union Park, is requiring attendees either to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within the past 24 hours.

So concertgoers who are unvaccinated and attend multiple days will need to get tested daily, organizers said.

Pitchfork also said it recommends attendees wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
