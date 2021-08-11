CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two popular Midwestern music festivals announced new COVID guidelines this week.
Organizers at Summerfest in Milwaukee released a revised entry protocol policy Tuesday announcing that those attending the lakeside festival will need proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. The Summerfest website says either a PCR or rapid test is acceptable.
The annual concert runs Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18. Last month, Lollapalooza, the giant music festival on Chicago's lakefront, put in place restrictions similar to those Summerfest announced.
RELATED: Lolla COVID policy in place day before music festival, but health officials urge sick not to attend
Chicago's Pitchfork, which goes from Sept. 9 through 12 in Union Park, is requiring attendees either to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within the past 24 hours.
So concertgoers who are unvaccinated and attend multiple days will need to get tested daily, organizers said.
RELATED: Lollapalooza Saturday: Day 3 of music festival includes new mask requirements
Pitchfork also said it recommends attendees wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Pitchfork, Summerfest vaccine requirements released ahead of Sept. festivals
COVID vaccine card, testing required
COVID-19 VACCINE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News