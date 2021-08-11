Pitchfork, Summerfest vaccine requirements released ahead of Sept. festivals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two popular Midwestern music festivals announced new COVID guidelines this week.Organizers at Summerfest in Milwaukee released a revised entry protocol policy Tuesday announcing that those attending the lakeside festival will need proof of vaccination or negative results from a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of attending. The Summerfest website says either a PCR or rapid test is acceptable.The annual concert runs Sept. 2 to 4, 9 to 11, and 16 to 18. Last month, Lollapalooza, the giant music festival on Chicago's lakefront, put in place restrictions similar to those Summerfest announced.Chicago's Pitchfork, which goes from Sept. 9 through 12 in Union Park, is requiring attendees either to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within the past 24 hours.So concertgoers who are unvaccinated and attend multiple days will need to get tested daily, organizers said.Pitchfork also said it recommends attendees wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking.