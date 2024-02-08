Old Town Pour House shares Buffalo Chicken Dip recipe ahead of Super Bowl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler was Cooking Up A Storm Thursday ahead of Super Bowl weekend with Old Town Pour House.

Super Bowl Sunday is all about the snacks.

Butler made a classic: Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Angela Zoiss from Old Town Pour House joined ABC7 Chicago to talk more about it.

Pour House has locations in Chicago, Oak Brook and Naperville.

They have 90 beers on-tap.

Recipe:

Pulled Chicken Breast

Ingredients:

- 1.25 lb chicken breast

- 1 oz. vegetable oil

- 2 tsp. kosher salt

- 1 tsp. ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Toss chicken with olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper

2. Cook chicken on a grill until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees

3. Once fully cooked, allow to cool just enough to get to a temperature where you can pull the meat apart

4. Shred the chicken by hand allowing for 1/4-inch pieces

5. Place chicken to the side and proceed to the dip recipe

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

- 6 oz. cream cheese

- 1/2 cup half and half

- 3 oz. blue cheese, crumbled

- 1/2 cup hot sauce (Frank's or other buffalo style sauce)

- Grilled chicken, recipe above

- 6 oz. yellow onion, diced inch

- 3 oz. red bell peppers, diced 1/4 inch

Directions:

1. In a sauté pan, place diced onions and bell pepper with oil and sauté until soft and minimal color. Set aside.

2. In medium pot, heat half and half, add cream cheese and blue cheese

3. Simmer until the cheeses are melted. Remove from heat.

4. Whisk in hot sauce, then add chicken and onion/pepper mix.

5. Lightly mix until dip is completely incorporated

6. Serve