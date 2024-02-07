BBB warns of Super Bowl online sports betting scams

Super Bowl 2024 is almost here and the Better Business Bureau is sharing tips to avoid online sports betting scams.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Gaming Association says for the Super Bowl, their survey shows that nearly 43 million adults are planning to place a traditional sports wager online at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie.

That's up 41 percent from last year.

Steve Bernas with the BBB joined ABC7 with tips on what fans should watch out for.

-Look for an established, approved service

-Don't fall for tempting ads

-Read the fine print on incentives.