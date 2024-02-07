WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

BBB warns of Super Bowl online sports betting scams

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 7, 2024 1:08PM
BBB warns of Super Bowl betting scams
Super Bowl 2024 is almost here and the Better Business Bureau is sharing tips to avoid online sports betting scams.
WLS

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Gaming Association says for the Super Bowl, their survey shows that nearly 43 million adults are planning to place a traditional sports wager online at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie.

That's up 41 percent from last year.

The Better Business Bureau is warning about online sports betting scams.

Steve Bernas with the BBB joined ABC7 with tips on what fans should watch out for.

-Look for an established, approved service

-Don't fall for tempting ads

-Read the fine print on incentives.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW